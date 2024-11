The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to win, and Donovan Mitchell is on pace to average the fewest minutes per game of his career!

Are the Celtics on cruise control?

The Knicks' defense hasn't been great so far, David says they need time. Jarod points out an interesting stat regarding the Knicks' rotation.

Joel Embiid is back, kind of.