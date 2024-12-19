The Bucks' cup

Playback speed
The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's episode Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector discuss:

  • The Milwaukee Bucks are NBA Cup champs, but won’t be NBA champs.

  • Should the Thunder be worried about the way the lost the title game?

  • Overall thoughts on year 2 of the NBA Cup

  • Trinity Rodman opened up about her relationship with Dennis Rodman in an amazing way.

  • What is the media's responsibilities in telling the whole story of players like Dennis Rodman?

  • Changes to the All-Star game

  • Top 5 NBA teams right now

