The brilliance of Derrick White
PODCAST: How to be a winning NBA player
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
Dec 28, 2023
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

LISTEN TO THE TRUEHOOP PODCAST: SPOTIFY, APPLE, HERE or by searching “TrueHoop” anywhere you listen.

Today:

  • "Ask Coach Thorpe" where you the audience get to tap into David's big basketball brain. Send questions to truehoop@truehoop.com

  • Derrick White and winning NBA players

  • Should the Thunder go all in now to find an All-Star to slot next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren?

  • The psychology of the Detroit Pistons

  • Top 5 NBA teams right now

Thank you for listening to the TrueHoop podcast!

0 Comments
TrueHoop

TrueHoop

Award-winning hard truths about the NBA since 2005.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

CoachThorpe
Jarod Hector

Recent Episodes

1:08:17
1:08:17
MAGIC: The Life of Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson
1:03:15
1:03:15
The return of Ja
 • 
Jarod Hector
 and 
CoachThorpe
1:01:13
1:01:13
Are the Clippers contenders?
 • 
Jarod Hector
 and 
CoachThorpe
50:18
50:18
The Draymond Green problem; Giannis wants his ball
 • 
Jarod Hector
 and 
CoachThorpe
56:00
56:00
Can the Lakers ride In-Season Tournament success to an NBA title?
 • 
Jarod Hector
 and 
CoachThorpe
45:36
45:36
Are the Pacers Harden's Rockets 2.0?
 • 
Jarod Hector
 and 
CoachThorpe
48:45
48:45
Predicting the In-Season Tournament
 • 
Jarod Hector
 and 
CoachThorpe