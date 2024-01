LISTEN TO THE TRUEHOOP PODCAST: SPOTIFY, APPLE, HERE or by searching “TrueHoop” anywhere you listen.

On this special edition of the TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector is joined by author and the Andrew Mellon Professor of Humanities at Emory University, Valerie Babb.

Valerie's latest, The Book of James: The Power, Politics, and Passion of LeBron is the subject of today's episode.