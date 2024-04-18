The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

The 2-for-1 at the end of quarters in basketball. Is it always the right thing to do?

The Lakers beat the Pelicans and will face the defending champion Nuggets in round one. Has anything changed for the Lakers that would suggest they could win the series?

The 76ers beat the Heat and will play the Knicks in round one. Should the Knicks be worried? How does Joel Embiid look?

The Kings, Pelicans, Bulls and Heat will play for the final two playoff spots

Is the Warriors dynasty finally over?

On Monday's show Jarod and Henry Abbott made David pick playoff winners before he did his homework. Now that he's done studying, has he changed his mind?

