Streaking Magic and Suns, MVP candidates
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
Nov 27, 2023
On today's TrueHoop Podcast, Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • The Magic and Suns are the hottest teams in the league, is their play sustainable?

  • An early look at MVP candidates 

