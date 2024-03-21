1

Sports gambling is a problem

Jarod Hector
Mar 21, 2024
Question: Is TrueHoop the only sports media company that doesn’t take sports gambling money?

The Associated Press:

Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff revealed he received threats from gamblers last season and reported it to the NBA.

While being asked Wednesday night about sports gambling following comments made by Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, who said he sometimes feels like a "prop," Bickerstaff said gamblers contacted him.

"They got my telephone number and were sending me crazy messages about where I live and my kids and all that stuff," Bickerstaff said before the Cavs hosted the Miami Heat. "So it is a dangerous game and a fine line that we're walking for sure."

Today on the TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

