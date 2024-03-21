Sports gambling is a problem

LISTEN TO THE TRUEHOOP PODCAST: SPOTIFY, APPLE, HERE or by searching “TrueHoop” anywhere you listen.

Question: Is TrueHoop the only sports media company that doesn’t take sports gambling money?

The Associated Press:

Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff revealed he received threats from gamblers last season and reported it to the NBA. While being asked Wednesday night about sports gambling following comments made by Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, who said he sometimes feels like a "prop," Bickerstaff said gamblers contacted him. "They got my telephone number and were sending me crazy messages about where I live and my kids and all that stuff," Bickerstaff said before the Cavs hosted the Miami Heat. "So it is a dangerous game and a fine line that we're walking for sure."

Today on the TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

The NBA’s hot gambling mess.

David’s new story about five NBA players on the path to greatness, and why every team should be looking for the next Derrick White.

Jalen Green is … turning a corner?

James Harden is guarding Kawhi for funzies.

