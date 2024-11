The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

The season is only four weeks old but the injury report is massive, what's to be done?

Which teams so far this season are playing deep into the bench?

Are the Warriors for real?

What's different about the Cavaliers this season?

Is Nikola Jokic already top-5 all-time?