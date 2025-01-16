Playback speed
Shocking suggestion

PODCAST: The idea of trading Paolo Banchero, Scottie Barnes, or Tyrese Maxey
Jarod Hector
,
Henry Abbott
, and
CoachThorpe
Jan 16, 2025
1
Transcript

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe discuss:

  • The TrueHoop trade debate. The Magic are young and very good right now, are they on a path to actual title contention in the next five years? If not, should they trade Paolo Banchero?

  • Which teams besides the Thunder look like title contenders over the next five years?

  • Which teams can afford to be very choosy at the trade deadline?

  • Review of the Cavaliers/Pacers and Rockets/Grizzlies mini-series, what does David see as a problem for Indiana and Memphis?

  • Top 5 NBA teams right now

