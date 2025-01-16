Shocking suggestion

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe discuss:

The TrueHoop trade debate. The Magic are young and very good right now, are they on a path to actual title contention in the next five years? If not, should they trade Paolo Banchero?

Which teams besides the Thunder look like title contenders over the next five years?

Which teams can afford to be very choosy at the trade deadline?

Review of the Cavaliers/Pacers and Rockets/Grizzlies mini-series, what does David see as a problem for Indiana and Memphis?