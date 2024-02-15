LISTEN TO THE TRUEHOOP PODCAST: SPOTIFY, APPLE, HERE or by searching “TrueHoop” anywhere you listen.

On today's show Jarod Hector is joined by Henry Abbott! They discuss:

Henry's recently completed book writing sabbatical and why this book is important.

A lot of advanced stats are dominated by players in their 20s, but the big-name stars who we talk about most are all in their 30s.

Many of those older players stay productive by mastering the art of drawing the foul, which leads to ref games.

Basketball players get arrested for punching each other at games? Do you know how many times that has not happened?

Top 5 NBA teams right now

