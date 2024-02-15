Ref games

PODCAST: Henry's back from writing his book
Jarod Hector
and
Henry Abbott
Feb 15, 2024
On today's show Jarod Hector is joined by Henry Abbott! They discuss:

  • Henry's recently completed book writing sabbatical and why this book is important.

  • A lot of advanced stats are dominated by players in their 20s, but the big-name stars who we talk about most are all in their 30s.

  • Many of those older players stay productive by mastering the art of drawing the foul, which leads to ref games.

  • Basketball players get arrested for punching each other at games? Do you know how many times that has not happened?

  • Top 5 NBA teams right now

