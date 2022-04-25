Playoff series change on a dime...
How the Pelicans are guarding Chris Paul
Today, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss the NBA playoffs:
The best scoring duos in the playoffs don’t feature a big man. What’s up with that?
The #8 seed New Orleans Pelicans have a real shot to upset the best team in the NBA all season, the Phoenix Suns. How are undrafted Jose Alvarado and second round pick Herb Jones frustrating Chris Paul?
The Heat vs. Hawks series is likely over. David Thorpe predicted the Hawks would win a title soon—does he still believe that?
The Celtics vs. Nets series has been a disaster for Brooklyn. But this is what they chose as an organization. Henry sees a problem with the Nets org chart.
