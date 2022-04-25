BRING IT IN

Playoff series change on a dime...

How the Pelicans are guarding Chris Paul

Today, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss the NBA playoffs:

  • The best scoring duos in the playoffs don’t feature a big man. What’s up with that?

  • The #8 seed New Orleans Pelicans have a real shot to upset the best team in the NBA all season, the Phoenix Suns. How are undrafted Jose Alvarado and second round pick Herb Jones frustrating Chris Paul?

  • The Heat vs. Hawks series is likely over. David Thorpe predicted the Hawks would win a title soon—does he still believe that?

  • The Celtics vs. Nets series has been a disaster for Brooklyn. But this is what they chose as an organization. Henry sees a problem with the Nets org chart.

