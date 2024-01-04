Play with joy

LISTEN TO THE TRUEHOOP PODCAST: SPOTIFY, APPLE, HERE or by searching “TrueHoop” anywhere you listen.

On today’s TrueHoop podcast, Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss:

A listener question about playing with joy (email your question to truehoop@truehoop.com) which absolutely matters in the case of Immanuel Quickley.

How the Raptors are different after trading OG Anunoby.

Why the TrueHoop podcast doesn't have sports gambling ads.

Why Pascal Siakam would be amazing on the Thunder.

Should the Suns trade Kevin Durant?

The best team in Los Angeles.

The best player in the world.

With a time machine, Joel Embiid would destroy Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.