Play with joy

PODCAST: What the Raptors got in the OG trade
Henry Abbott
and
CoachThorpe
Jan 4, 2024
On today’s TrueHoop podcast, Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss:

  • A listener question about playing with joy (email your question to truehoop@truehoop.com) which absolutely matters in the case of Immanuel Quickley.

  • How the Raptors are different after trading OG Anunoby.

  • Why the TrueHoop podcast doesn't have sports gambling ads.

  • Why Pascal Siakam would be amazing on the Thunder.

  • Should the Suns trade Kevin Durant?

  • The best team in Los Angeles.

  • The best player in the world.

  • With a time machine, Joel Embiid would destroy Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

  • The league's top five teams.

