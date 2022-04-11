BRING IT IN

Play-in and Playoffs

CommentShare
  
0:00
-1:00:14

Today, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss:

  • Facundo Campazzo’s play on Wayne Ellington that caused Ellington to tweet he’ll “put hands” on Campazzo next time he sees him.

  • The play-in games are set and injuries will decide who will advance.

  • David Thorpe is neck deep in advanced stats and video as he is preparing his NBA playoff predictions. His track record is pretty good.

  • Adam Silver and the NBA Board of Governors met last week and Silver made interesting comments about player injuries and the league’s next broadcast deal.

RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:

CommentCommentShareShare