Play-in and Playoffs
|0:00
|-1:00:14
Today, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss:
Facundo Campazzo’s play on Wayne Ellington that caused Ellington to tweet he’ll “put hands” on Campazzo next time he sees him.
The play-in games are set and injuries will decide who will advance.
David Thorpe is neck deep in advanced stats and video as he is preparing his NBA playoff predictions. His track record is pretty good.
Adam Silver and the NBA Board of Governors met last week and Silver made interesting comments about player injuries and the league’s next broadcast deal.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
April 8, 2022 Time for the playoffs! But first awards, All-NBA…
April 4, 2022 Dawn Staley, NBA big men, Mavs vs. Bucks
April 1, 2022 Drunk basketball, KD vs. Giannis, and Team Dynamite
March 28, 2022 Being a target of the defense
March 25, 2022 Vax mandates, #HeatCulture, Max Thorpe
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.