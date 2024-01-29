Picking winners

LISTEN TO THE TRUEHOOP PODCAST: SPOTIFY, APPLE, HERE or by searching “TrueHoop” anywhere you listen.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

NBA contenders. Jarod and David each draft four teams per conference, and give their reasons why.

What is David seeing with the Clippers and Pacers that has him excited?

Draymond Green has been a plus/minus rockstar his whole career, can he still help the Warriors?

The player no one is talking about who can help contenders.

