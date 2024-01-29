Picking winners
PODCAST: David and Jarod draft East and West favorites.
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
Jan 29, 2024
LISTEN TO THE TRUEHOOP PODCAST: SPOTIFY, APPLE, HERE or by searching “TrueHoop” anywhere you listen.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • NBA contenders. Jarod and David each draft four teams per conference, and give their reasons why. 

  • What is David seeing with the Clippers and Pacers that has him excited?

  • Draymond Green has been a plus/minus rockstar his whole career, can he still help the Warriors?

  • The player no one is talking about who can help contenders.

Thank you for listening to TrueHoop!

