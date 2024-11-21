Philly meltdown

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

Philadelphia’s team meeting only matters unless Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey do it on the court.

David wrote about Tyrese Haliburton and Jamal Murray at the start of the season. Is it time to panic in Indianapolis and Denver?

Dalton Knecht is shooting 46 percent from 3 and Lakers fans are giddy. Do they need to curb their enthusiasm?

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia is a testament to player development.