Mind Game

Podcast: Author Julie Kliegman on elite athletes and mental health
Jarod Hector
and
Henry Abbott
Mar 5, 2024
On this special edition of the TrueHoop podcast Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector are joined by Julie Kliegman, author of the new book Mind Game: An Inside Look at the Mental Health Playbook of Elite Athletes. It’s out today.

Mind Game, Kliegman explains, “explores the recent mental health movement in sports, the history and practice of sport psychology, the stereotypes and stigmas that lead athletes to keep their troubles to themselves, and the ways in which injury and retirement can throw wrenches in their mental states. Kliegman also examines the impacts of depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, substance use, and more, with a keen eye toward moving forward with acceptance, progress, and problem-solving.”

