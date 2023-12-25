MAGIC: The Life of Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson
PODCAST: Author Roland Lazenby joins us
Jarod Hector
,
Henry Abbott
, and
Roland Lazenby
Dec 25, 2023
On this special edition of the TrueHoop podcast Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector are joined by author and sportswriter Roland Lazenby, author of the new book MAGIC

Roland has written books about the greatest gladiators in the NBA. Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Jerry West and Phil Jackson. 

Lazenby's latest book MAGIC: The Life of Earvin 'Magic' Johnson is the subject of today's episode. 

We hope you enjoy and have a wonderful holiday season! 

Henry Abbott
Roland Lazenby
Jarod Hector

