

Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks

PODCAST: Two teams make big bets.
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
Sep 30, 2024
Coming shortly for TrueHoop subscribers: Written in-depth analysis of the Karl-Anthony Towns trade from the perspective of both the Wolves and the Knicks.

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • Karl-Anthony Towns <> Julius Randle trade and what it means for the Knicks and Wolves

  • What's the short term and long term outlook for both teams?

  • Derrick Rose retires

  • NBA legend and humanitarian Dikembe Mutombo dies of brain cancer at 58

Thank you for listening, watching, reading, and subscribing to TrueHoop!

