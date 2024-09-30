Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks

Coming shortly for TrueHoop subscribers: Written in-depth analysis of the Karl-Anthony Towns trade from the perspective of both the Wolves and the Knicks.

On today's podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

Karl-Anthony Towns <> Julius Randle trade and what it means for the Knicks and Wolves

What's the short term and long term outlook for both teams?

Derrick Rose retires

NBA legend and humanitarian Dikembe Mutombo dies of brain cancer at 58

