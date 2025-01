The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

Henry Abbott and Jarod Hector discuss:

TrueHoop: until further notice, the podcast will be THURSDAY ONLY

NBA teams want to shed salary but … can they?

If you’re an older player like Jimmy Butler … would you happier making less money?

Are the OKC Thunder, the team best suited to get everything it wants and needs, really all in?

