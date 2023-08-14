Aug 14 • 1HR 1M

James Harden is not happy with Daryl Morey

PODCAST: David's tales from working out players in Los Angeles

 
On today's TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • David's time in Los Angeles working out NBA players with his son Max

  • "Ask Coach Thorpe" your mailbag questions tapping into David's big basketball brain. If you want to submit a question email truehoop@truehoop.com

  • James Harden and Daryl Morey's bromance is over

  • FIBA World Cup basketball

