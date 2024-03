On today's special episode Henry Abbott is joined by prolific sportswriter (and secret novelist) Jack McCallum to discuss his latest book: The Real Hoosiers: Crispus Attucks High School, Oscar Robertson, and the Hidden History of Hoops. The story of Indiana high school basketball is, of course, far more nuanced than the famous movie.

