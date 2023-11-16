Is Tyrese Haliburton the new Steve Nash?

PODCAST: And naming the top five NBA teams right now.

Jarod Hector
Nov 16, 2023
On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • "Ask Coach Thorpe" David's big basketball brain answers your questions. To submit a question email truehoop@truehoop.com

  • Tyrese Haliburton is special. How good is he and who is his Hall of Fame comp?

  • In-Season Tournament update

  • Top-5 teams in the NBA right now

