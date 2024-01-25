Is Doc Rivers what the Bucks need?
PODCAST: Does Terry Rozier fix the Heat?
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
Jan 25, 2024
On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • Doc Rivers is in as the new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, what does it mean?

  • Is Doc still a good coach?

  • What's next for former Bucks' head coach Adrian Griffin?

  • The Heat traded for Terry Rozier, David likes it but doesn't love it. What else do the Heat need to do?

  • A new "Rapid Fire" segment where David discusses a variety of NBA topics

  • Top 5

