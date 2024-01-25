Is Doc Rivers what the Bucks need?

LISTEN TO THE TRUEHOOP PODCAST: SPOTIFY, APPLE, HERE or by searching “TrueHoop” anywhere you listen.

Doc Rivers is in as the new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, what does it mean?

Is Doc still a good coach?

What's next for former Bucks' head coach Adrian Griffin?

The Heat traded for Terry Rozier, David likes it but doesn't love it. What else do the Heat need to do?

A new "Rapid Fire" segment where David discusses a variety of NBA topics

