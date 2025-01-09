Instant classic: Thunder vs. Cavaliers

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

REMINDER: Starting next week the podcast will only be on Thursdays and special occasions.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

Classic matchup between the Thunder and Cavaliers. Why the Cavs are the NBA's best team and have a legit shot at the title.

What does OKC need to tweak ahead of the playoffs?

David's article on good shots

We are almost at the halfway point of the season, which players are making All-NBA?

Top 5 NBA teams right now

