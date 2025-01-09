Playback speed
Share post
Instant classic: Thunder vs. Cavaliers

PODCAST: Real contenders
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
Jan 09, 2025
1
The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

REMINDER: Starting next week the podcast will only be on Thursdays and special occasions.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • Classic matchup between the Thunder and Cavaliers. Why the Cavs are the NBA's best team and have a legit shot at the title.

  • What does OKC need to tweak ahead of the playoffs?

  • David's article on good shots

  • We are almost at the halfway point of the season, which players are making All-NBA?

  • Top 5 NBA teams right now

Thank you for listening!

Henry

