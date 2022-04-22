Injuries will decide the NBA title

Today, TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss round one of the playoffs, including:

David Thorpe goes 30 seconds on each series.

What Jarod and David like and dislike so far about the playoffs.

Game 3 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves was wild! Blowing two 20+ point leads? Thorpe sees something the Wolves aren’t doing…

Jarod’s favorite player to watch so far has been Jordan Poole. He was drafted 28th so virtually every team could have had him.

David’s favorite thing is the lesson Stephen Curry is teaching the world in humility by coming off the bench.

Injuries have altered the prospects for last year’s NBA finalists the Bucks and Suns. How likely is it they both advance now?

David is paying attention to big men in the postseason. Seems like two extremes, feast or famine.