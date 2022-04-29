BRING IT IN

In the NBA playoffs all you need is love?

Today, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe indoctrinate Jarod Hector into the playoffs church of love:

  • All you tinfoil hats that think the NBA is rigged, Henry knows you’re wrong this time.

  • Pelicans vs. Suns was hard fought and super intense, but there was so much love in the arena afterwards, is this a healthier way to compete?

  • After that amazing Pelicans run David is ready to trade Zion Williamson. (UPDATE: After we recorded, evidence that the Pelicans and Zion worked out something.)

  • Many young and unheralded players are shining in the playoffs as they do every year, but why do so many teams struggle with this fact?

  • It’s all over in Utah and David has insight on how the best team in the world messed up their internal chemistry.

