In the NBA playoffs all you need is love?

Today, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe indoctrinate Jarod Hector into the playoffs church of love:

All you tinfoil hats that think the NBA is rigged, Henry knows you’re wrong this time.

Pelicans vs. Suns was hard fought and super intense, but there was so much love in the arena afterwards, is this a healthier way to compete?

After that amazing Pelicans run David is ready to trade Zion Williamson. (UPDATE: After we recorded, evidence that the Pelicans and Zion worked out something.)

Many young and unheralded players are shining in the playoffs as they do every year, but why do so many teams struggle with this fact?