In the NBA playoffs all you need is love?
|0:00
|-59:39
Today, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe indoctrinate Jarod Hector into the playoffs church of love:
All you tinfoil hats that think the NBA is rigged, Henry knows you’re wrong this time.
Pelicans vs. Suns was hard fought and super intense, but there was so much love in the arena afterwards, is this a healthier way to compete?
After that amazing Pelicans run David is ready to trade Zion Williamson. (UPDATE: After we recorded, evidence that the Pelicans and Zion worked out something.)
Many young and unheralded players are shining in the playoffs as they do every year, but why do so many teams struggle with this fact?
It’s all over in Utah and David has insight on how the best team in the world messed up their internal chemistry.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
April 25, 2022 Playoff series change on a dime...
April 22, 2022 Injuries will decide the NBA title
April 18, 2022 Exactly how the Celtics won
April 15, 2022 Playoff preview with betting market insight
April 11, 2022 Play-in and Playoffs
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.