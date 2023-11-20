How good are the Thunder?

LISTEN TO THE TRUEHOOP PODCAST: SPOTIFY, APPLE, HERE or by searching “TrueHoop” anywhere you listen.

On today's show Jarod Hector and Coach Thorpe discuss:

The Oklahoma City Thunder look like a serious playoff team, but David says "curb your enthusiasm."

The Warriors have lost six straight, is it time to worry?

Frank Vogel has played Kevin Durant and Devin Booker heavy minutes and the Suns have an interesting scheduling concern this week

Update on the top five players in the 2021 draft class

Jamahl Mosley and the Orlando Magic are doing good things

Thank you for listening!