How good are the Thunder?

PODCAST: David's says to give OKC time

Jarod Hector
Nov 20, 2023
LISTEN TO THE TRUEHOOP PODCAST: SPOTIFY, APPLE, HERE or by searching “TrueHoop” anywhere you listen.

On today's show Jarod Hector and Coach Thorpe discuss:

  • The Oklahoma City Thunder look like a serious playoff team, but David says "curb your enthusiasm."

  • The Warriors have lost six straight, is it time to worry?

  • Frank Vogel has played Kevin Durant and Devin Booker heavy minutes and the Suns have an interesting scheduling concern this week

  • Update on the top five players in the 2021 draft class

  • Jamahl Mosley and the Orlando Magic are doing good things

