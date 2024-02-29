Have the Suns found something in Bol Bol?

LISTEN TO THE TRUEHOOP PODCAST: SPOTIFY, APPLE, HERE or by searching “TrueHoop” anywhere you listen.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

David's article on his pick to win the western conference. The LA Clippers. Does he feel differently after they lost a 21-point lead to the LA Lakers?

Bol Bol has been a net negative player his first five years in the league, but he's been a positive for the Suns in limited action this year

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Miami Heat

Top 5 NBA teams right now

