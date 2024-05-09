Hair on fire

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

Nikola Jokic's third MVP

Hornets hire Charles Lee as head coach—are things changing for the better in Charlotte?

The Knicks lead the Pacers 2-0 and David thinks one team plays like their hair is on fire, the other like a day at the beach

Wolves have the defending champs in a vice grip and the series might be over

The Thunder haven't lost a playoff game yet, is David a believer?

Top-5 playoff teams and performers

Thank you for listening to TrueHoop!