Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Hair on fire

PODCAST: Playing like the Knicks
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
May 09, 2024
Share
Transcript

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • Nikola Jokic's third MVP

  • Hornets hire Charles Lee as head coach—are things changing for the better in Charlotte?

  • The Knicks lead the Pacers 2-0 and David thinks one team plays like their hair is on fire, the other like a day at the beach

  • Wolves have the defending champs in a vice grip and the series might be over

  • The Thunder haven't lost a playoff game yet, is David a believer?

  • Top-5 playoff teams and performers

Thank you for listening to TrueHoop!

0 Comments
TrueHoop
TrueHoop
Authors
CoachThorpe
Jarod Hector
Recent Posts
Are the Nuggets in trouble?
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
Lessons of the first round
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
Anthony Edwards and the setting Suns
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
The incredible Heat
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
What we learned from Game 1
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
The 2-for-1 at the end of quarters
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
Play-in and playoff picks
  Jarod HectorHenry Abbott, and CoachThorpe