The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's episode Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

The challenge of guarding the Celtics

How playing the Pacers prepared the Celtics for the Finals

How Kristaps Porziņģis optimizes the Celtics on both ends of the court

What the Mavericks can take from the third quarter and apply to Game 2

Luka Dončić

The NBA's new media rights deals

The news around the Lakers head coach search

Thank you for listening to TrueHoop!