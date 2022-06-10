Jun 10 • 57M

Forcing your opponent to do what you want

5
 
TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • Sportswashing and the new LIV golf tour.

  • David realizes that the Celtics are baiting the Warriors into heliocentric offense.

  • What’s the deal with Draymond Green? Why can’t he string together consecutive good games? Jarod has an idea.

  • Stephen Curry has been great through three quarters of every game and not so great in the fourth. Can the Warriors fix that? David has an idea.

