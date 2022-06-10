Jun 10 • 57M
Forcing your opponent to do what you want
Open in playerListen on
Episode details
Comments
TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
Sportswashing and the new LIV golf tour.
David realizes that the Celtics are baiting the Warriors into heliocentric offense.
What’s the deal with Draymond Green? Why can’t he string together consecutive good games? Jarod has an idea.
Stephen Curry has been great through three quarters of every game and not so great in the fourth. Can the Warriors fix that? David has an idea.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
June 6, 2022We have a series June 3, 2022Celtics take Game 1 with excellent 4th May 27, 2022Coach and NBA player trainer Charlie Torres May 23, 2022Warriors inevitability and trading blows with the Celtics and Heat May 20, 2022Blowouts in the conference finals and the draft combine