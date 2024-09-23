Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Five players to watch this NBA season

PODCAST: And what if Ben Simmons is back? Would you trade for him?
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
Sep 23, 2024
Share
Transcript

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's episode Jarod Hector and David Thorpe:

  • Each pick five players to watch this season.

  • And discuss … if Ben Simmons is back and healthy … would you trade for him?

Discussion about this podcast

TrueHoop
TrueHoop
Authors
CoachThorpe
Jarod Hector
Recent Posts
Woj retires
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
Trust, vulnerability, and victory
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
Expensive NBA teams
  Jarod Hector and Henry Abbott
Why do people hate Rudy Gobert?
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
David Thorpe's 2025 Contenders
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
Talking Pacers and Wolves
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
Previewing the lottery teams
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe