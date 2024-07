The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

Bronny James' summer league debut and how we should be talking about his development

DeMar DeRozan is now on the Kings but David doesn't think he'll be there long

What are the Spurs trying to build around Victor Wembanyama?

The future of the Hornets

Team USA basketball

