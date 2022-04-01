BRING IT IN

Drunk basketball, KD vs. Giannis, and Team Dynamite

Today TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discuss:

  • Thursday night’s Bucks vs. Nets game. Everyone found it exciting, but David also saw what he calls drunk basketball.

  • The mythical basketball game for humanity’s survival. Are we still picking KD before Giannis? We know Jarod is …

  • Kevin Durant is a leader and David sees more than one type of way to lead

  • David wrote an article about the Memphis Grizzlies aka “Team Dynamite”—why are they successful without their best player, Ja Morant?

