Drunk basketball, KD vs. Giannis, and Team Dynamite
|0:00
|-59:47
Today TrueHoop’s David Thorpe and Jarod Hector discuss:
Thursday night’s Bucks vs. Nets game. Everyone found it exciting, but David also saw what he calls drunk basketball.
The mythical basketball game for humanity’s survival. Are we still picking KD before Giannis? We know Jarod is …
Kevin Durant is a leader and David sees more than one type of way to lead
David wrote an article about the Memphis Grizzlies aka “Team Dynamite”—why are they successful without their best player, Ja Morant?
