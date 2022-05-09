"Don't Trust Your Gut" author Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
|0:00
|-53:43
On today’s episode of BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott is joined by Seth Stephens-Davidowitz, the author of “Don't Trust Your Gut: Using Data to Get What You Really Want in Life”
Seth is a serious academic who has spent his adult life marinating in data. He’s also a huge sports fan, whose book has a surprising amount of NBA insight.
He has data suggesting that genes play a bigger role in making it in the NBA than in other sports.
He cites a groundbreaking study about human happiness, which finds playing basketball probably makes people very happy, but watching basketball less so. To improve his own happiness, he has actually tried to be less of a fan of an NBA team. Also, he’s a Knicks fan.
And there’s big evidence that working with your friends makes you like work a lot better. Is that an argument for stars assembling teams of people they like?
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
May 6, 2022 The one with Kevin Arnovitz...
May 2, 2022 Adjusting in the playoffs
April 29, 2022 In the NBA playoffs all you need is love?
April 25, 2022 Playoff series change on a dime...
April 22, 2022 Injuries will decide the NBA title
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.