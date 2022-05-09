"Don't Trust Your Gut" author Seth Stephens-Davidowitz

On today’s episode of BRING IT IN TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott is joined by Seth Stephens-Davidowitz, the author of “Don't Trust Your Gut: Using Data to Get What You Really Want in Life”

Seth is a serious academic who has spent his adult life marinating in data. He’s also a huge sports fan, whose book has a surprising amount of NBA insight.

He has data suggesting that genes play a bigger role in making it in the NBA than in other sports.

He cites a groundbreaking study about human happiness, which finds playing basketball probably makes people very happy, but watching basketball less so. To improve his own happiness, he has actually tried to be less of a fan of an NBA team. Also, he’s a Knicks fan.

And there’s big evidence that working with your friends makes you like work a lot better. Is that an argument for stars assembling teams of people they like?

