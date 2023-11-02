Does James Harden still move the needle?

Watch above, or listen to today’s TrueHoop Podcast on Apple | Spotify |Omny

Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

The ramifications of the James Harden trade for the 76ers and Clippers. Why did this deal happen when it did?

Thorpe Theory on early season play from his recent article

KD and the Suns

Warriors chemistry

Nikola Jokic is getting love from his peers

The In-Season Tournament

The death of Bobby Knight