Does James Harden still move the needle?
PODCAST: Early season trends, players love Nikola Jokic, and the return of top 5
Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:
The ramifications of the James Harden trade for the 76ers and Clippers. Why did this deal happen when it did?
Thorpe Theory on early season play from his recent article
KD and the Suns
Warriors chemistry
Nikola Jokic is getting love from his peers
The In-Season Tournament
The death of Bobby Knight
Who are the best teams right now? The return of "Top 5"
