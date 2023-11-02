Does James Harden still move the needle?

PODCAST: Early season trends, players love Nikola Jokic, and the return of top 5

Nov 2, 2023
Share

Watch above, or listen to today’s TrueHoop Podcast on Apple | Spotify |Omny

Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • The ramifications of the James Harden trade for the 76ers and Clippers. Why did this deal happen when it did?

  • Thorpe Theory on early season play from his recent article

  • KD and the Suns

  • Warriors chemistry

  • Nikola Jokic is getting love from his peers

  • The In-Season Tournament

  • The death of Bobby Knight

  • Who are the best teams right now? The return of "Top 5"

Follow TrueHoop wherever you listen to podcasts.

Share