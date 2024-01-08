Disgruntled: Steph and Giannis

LISTEN TO THE TRUEHOOP PODCAST: SPOTIFY, APPLE, HERE or by searching “TrueHoop” anywhere you listen.

Closing in on the halfway point of the regular season, the Celtics, 76ers, Thunder, Nuggets, and Clippers look like contenders.

Which means several of the most expensive teams in NBA history (remember all the excitement about the superteams in Golden State, Phoenix, and Milwaukee?) are not, right now, credibly contending.