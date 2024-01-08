LISTEN TO THE TRUEHOOP PODCAST: SPOTIFY, APPLE, HERE or by searching “TrueHoop” anywhere you listen.
Closing in on the halfway point of the regular season, the Celtics, 76ers, Thunder, Nuggets, and Clippers look like contenders.
Which means several of the most expensive teams in NBA history (remember all the excitement about the superteams in Golden State, Phoenix, and Milwaukee?) are not, right now, credibly contending.
David saw Stephen Curry looking miserable against the Raptors in a way that reminded him of LeBron in Cleveland before The Decision.
Giannis recently went on a bit of rant about how everyone in Milwaukee, including the guy who does the laundry, needs to do better.
Disgruntled: Steph and Giannis