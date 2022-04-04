Dawn Staley, NBA big men, Mavs vs. Bucks
|0:00
|-1:00:08
Today, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss:
Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks win the natty. Should Dawn be President? Yes, and David has another job for her first.
The role of the big man in the NBA has changed. David sees players in this year’s NCAA tournament who could help teams, but likely won’t get drafted.
Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. David thinks the Mavs did the Bucks a big favor.
Joel Embiid thinks he’s done enough to win MVP. David says there is one thing left on the list.
There is an almighty battle for playoff positioning, especially around the play-in tournaments. Do any of those teams have a chance to win a playoff series?
