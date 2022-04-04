BRING IT IN

Dawn Staley, NBA big men, Mavs vs. Bucks

Today, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss:

  • Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks win the natty. Should Dawn be President? Yes, and David has another job for her first.

  • The role of the big man in the NBA has changed. David sees players in this year’s NCAA tournament who could help teams, but likely won’t get drafted.

  • Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. David thinks the Mavs did the Bucks a big favor.

  • Joel Embiid thinks he’s done enough to win MVP. David says there is one thing left on the list.

  • There is an almighty battle for playoff positioning, especially around the play-in tournaments. Do any of those teams have a chance to win a playoff series?

