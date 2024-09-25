BY DAVID THORPE

Can the return of Ja Morant lift the Grizzlies back into contention? JUSTIN FORD/GETTY IMAGES

David Thorpe’s prediction season continues with win-loss totals for the remainder of the Western Conference. If you missed David’s previews of the contenders and the tank brigade, catch up here:

If asked to offer one word to describe this group, it’s shallow. These teams might be a move away from making a push, but do they have the depth to go out and get the piece they need? The second apron is no joke. That’s one big reason why NBA legends like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard are all unlikely to win another ring this year.

Of course, just four games separate my 12th-seeded Rockets from my fourth-seeded Nuggets, so a shakeup is more than possible. If everything clicks for the Grizzlies, if Bradley Beal goes ballistic, or if Zion Williamson turns into an All-NBA player, everything could change. But that’s merely a toothpick sampler of the ifs that would have to materialize in order to alter this landscape.

Here’s why:

Memphis Grizzlies

Regular season prediction: 46-36

The Grizzlies’ star trio of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. led them to three straight playoff appearances, including a Western Conference semifinal series, prior to last season. Morant lost the first 25 games of 2023-2024 to suspension, then played just nine before a season-ending shoulder injury. Bane averaged more than 23 points per game but missed 40 contests. Jackson Jr., who managed 66 appearances, was left to shoulder the lion’s share of the offense—not his forte.