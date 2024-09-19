BY DAVID THORPE

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be gearing for a title, but the Bucks have a Doc Rivers problem. ETHAN MILLER/GETTY IMAGES

David Thorpe’s prediction season continues with win-loss totals for the meat of the Eastern Conference. If you missed David’s previews of the contenders and the tank brigade, catch up here:

Last season, the Mavs signed Derrick Jones Jr., a surprise starter who became the defensive stopper Dallas needed to reach the NBA Finals. None of these teams have added anyone who will have that level of impact this season.

Record-wise, the top four teams in this grouping—the Bucks, Cavs, Heat, and Magic—might as well be interchangeable. Each team also has a major flaw standing in the way of actual contention. The Bucks are old. The Heat have issues with athleticism and backcourt depth. The Cavs’ second unit is a mystery. The Magic can’t score.

Those teams figure to be much better than the rest of this “middle class.” The Raptors, Hawks, and Hornets will be battling for the Play-In spots. For these teams, everything is about potential. The Raps have a future MVP candidate. The Hornets have a young core that could surprise us. And the Hawks …. What the hell are they going to do with Trae Young?

Let’s dig into why these teams won’t be contending for a title this season—and how some might flip that script sooner than others.

Milwaukee Bucks

Regular season prediction: 46-36

Most people are shocked the Bucks failed to make my top four.