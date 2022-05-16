May 16 • 59M

Crazy game 7s, elite play, and coaching

TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe discuss:

  • How the Celtics defeated the Bucks in Game 7 thanks to a team approach that let them celebrate not just stars, but wide open Grant Williams.

  • Luka Doncic was excellent in the Mavericks Game 7 win over the Suns. How has Jason Kidd coached him to be more like LeBron James and less like James Harden?

  • The Suns made some tactical errors according to Thorpe—and their stars didn’t get the ball early and often to Deandre Ayton.

  • Everyone’s picks for the conference finals.

