Crazy game 7s, elite play, and coaching

TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe discuss:

How the Celtics defeated the Bucks in Game 7 thanks to a team approach that let them celebrate not just stars, but wide open Grant Williams.

Luka Doncic was excellent in the Mavericks Game 7 win over the Suns. How has Jason Kidd coached him to be more like LeBron James and less like James Harden?

The Suns made some tactical errors according to Thorpe—and their stars didn’t get the ball early and often to Deandre Ayton.