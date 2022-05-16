Crazy game 7s, elite play, and coaching

TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott, Jarod Hector, and David Thorpe discuss:
How the Celtics defeated the Bucks in Game 7 thanks to a team approach that let them celebrate not just stars, but wide open Grant Williams.
Luka Doncic was excellent in the Mavericks Game 7 win over the Suns. How has Jason Kidd coached him to be more like LeBron James and less like James Harden?
The Suns made some tactical errors according to Thorpe—and their stars didn’t get the ball early and often to Deandre Ayton.
Everyone’s picks for the conference finals.
RECENT BRING IT IN EPISODES:
May 13, 2022 Ugliness in Philly, Mavs force Game 7
May 9, 2022 "Don't Trust Your Gut" author Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
May 6, 2022 The one with Kevin Arnovitz...
May 2, 2022 Adjusting in the playoffs
April 29, 2022 In the NBA playoffs all you need is love?