May 27

Coach and NBA player trainer Charlie Torres

TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector is joined by basketball coach and NBA player trainer Charlie Torres. Charlie grew up in Southern California, a hotbed for basketball talent, and has worked with some of the best players in the NBA, including Klay Thompson.

They discuss:

  • How Charlie got his start in the business

  • What it’s like working out Klay Thompson

  • Stories from the Warriors trip to China where important passports were lost, including head coach Steve Kerr

  • Shooting contests between Klay and Kevin Durant

  • Working out 2022 NBA Draft prospect Bennedict Mathurin

