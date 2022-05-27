TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector is joined by basketball coach and NBA player trainer Charlie Torres. Charlie grew up in Southern California, a hotbed for basketball talent, and has worked with some of the best players in the NBA, including Klay Thompson.

They discuss:

How Charlie got his start in the business

What it’s like working out Klay Thompson

Stories from the Warriors trip to China where important passports were lost, including head coach Steve Kerr

Shooting contests between Klay and Kevin Durant

Working out 2022 NBA Draft prospect Bennedict Mathurin

