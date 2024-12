The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe preview and predict the NBA Christmas Day matchups. Which teams are exceeding expectations? Which teams are disappointing?

Spurs vs. Knicks

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

76ers vs. Celtics

Lakers vs. Warriors

Nuggets vs. Suns

Have a happy and healthy holiday season! We will see you in the New Year!