Celtics take Game 1 with excellent 4th

TrueHoop’s Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Warriors.

  • It looked like the “Thorpe Rule” was activated after the Warriors’ masterful third quarter, but then the Celtics amped up their defense and made tons of shots in the fourth. How did that happen?

  • It’s a coach’s league as well as a player’s league. What makes the Celtics’ Ime Udoka so special?

  • Stephen Curry looked brilliant in the first quarter and only scored 13 the rest of the game. David believes Boston’s size played a big role and will be tough to overcome.

  • Draymond Green thinks Marcus Smart, Al Horford, and Derrick White won’t shoot a combined 15-23 again. He’s probably right but Jarod and David think that’s a bad way to look at the series.

