Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Celtics or the field?

PODCAST: And hell no the NBA isn't soft
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
Oct 21, 2024
Share
Transcript

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's episode Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • Ordinarily, this time of year, both David Thorpe and Vegas would heavily favor “the field” over any one favorite. But David says this year’s Boston Celtics have him feeling differently, and it’s not exactly because of their star players. Instead it’s about three other Celtics.

  • Which teams are old, expensive, and headed for dark times unless they offload a franchise superstar?

  • New officiating rules

  • Nuggets' head coach Michael Malone says the modern-day NBA is "soft." David sees potential trouble for Denver this season.

Thank you for listening to TrueHoop!

Discussion about this podcast

TrueHoop
TrueHoop
Authors
CoachThorpe
Jarod Hector
Recent Posts
No cell phones at halftime
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
NBA predictions
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
30 NBA Questions: West
  Jarod Hector and Dexter Henry
30 NBA questions: East
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe
Basketball X Soccer crossover episode
  Jarod Hector
Five players to watch this NBA season
  Jarod Hector and CoachThorpe