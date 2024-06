The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

The Celtics' Game 3 win

The Mavericks' poor offensive strategy

Kyrie's excellent offensive performance

Luka's lack of defensive disposition

Jaylen Brown's pursuit of excellence

The passing of Jerry West

