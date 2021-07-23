Matt Sullivan brought his deep journalism experience (The New York Times, The Guardian, The Atlantic, Esquire, Bleacher Report) to the Brooklyn Nets locker room. When he was new, he told Kevin Durant that he didn’t care much about basketball—can you imagine that? But Durant went for it, as did most of the team, and Can’t Knock the Hustle is 350 fascinating pages of what resulted. What did Kobe Bryant teach Kyrie Irving about how to be a teammate? It’s in here. A fascinating conversation with Jarod Hector.