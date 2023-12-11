Can the Lakers ride In-Season Tournament success to an NBA title?
PODCAST: The Pacers, LeBron, Zion, Ja and the Warriors
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
Dec 11, 2023
Transcript

On today's TrueHoop podcast Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • The In-Season Tournament championship and possible tweaks going forward

  • The disposition to dominate as seen in Anthony Davis and LeBron James

  • What's next for the Indiana Pacers?

  • Troubling signs with Zion Williamson 

  • The Grizzlies will get Ja Morant back and the Suns will get Bradley Beal back, what does it mean?

  • How can the Warriors improve this season?

