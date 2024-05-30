The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

David's trip to Los Angeles to see players

The Wolves staved off elimination and forced a Game 5, can they send the series back to Dallas?

Can anyone stop the Celtics, who have been the best team all season,10 days off before the Finals, and the return of Kristaps Porzingis?

The Pacers exceeded expectations this season but David has a word of caution.

Why do certain NBA media talk about the game in such a negative way?

JJ Redick to coach the Lakers?

