Share post
Can anyone stop the Celtics?

PODCAST: And would JJ Redick make a good coach?
Jarod Hector
and
CoachThorpe
May 30, 2024
Transcript

The TrueHoop podcast is on Spotify, Apple, and right here.

On today's show Jarod Hector and David Thorpe discuss:

  • David's trip to Los Angeles to see players

  • The Wolves staved off elimination and forced a Game 5, can they send the series back to Dallas?

  • Can anyone stop the Celtics, who have been the best team all season,10 days off before the Finals, and the return of Kristaps Porzingis?

  • The Pacers exceeded expectations this season but David has a word of caution.

  • Why do certain NBA media talk about the game in such a negative way?

  • JJ Redick to coach the Lakers?

Thank you for listening to TrueHoop!

