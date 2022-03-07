BRING IT IN

BRING IT IN: Sportswashing and the NBA

Today, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott and David Thorpe discuss:

  • Don’t you wish it was just about sports? One NBA powerbroker (Ari Emanuel of Endeavor) cut a deal face to face with Vladimir Putin, another (Joe Ravitch of the Raine Group) is helping Kremlin-connected oligarch Roman Abramovich sell Chelsea F.C. right now.

  • Endeavor and the Raine Group both reportedly raised a ton of money from the Emirates-based Mubadala Investment Company. Mubadala is also the biggest outside investor in Apollo Global. Apollo Global’s founder, Leon Black, funded Jeffrey Epstein.

  • It pays to make the world safe for basketball. The incarcerated Brittney Griner plays for the team in Russia whose previous owner was assassinated.

  • Discussed in the show:

  • Amazing basketball is being played! Kevin Durant did classy teammate things. Jayson Tatum both knows and walks the path. Nikola Jokic dominating the league. The open and shut case for LeBron as the GOAT.

  • How do you build culture? A trip to the hospital.

